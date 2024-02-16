Enemy shelling damages transport and port infrastructure in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region

Russian troops shelled Ochakiv of the Kutsurub community of Mykolaiv region twice over the past day, damaging transport and port infrastructure, the head of the Mykolaiv regional administration Vitaliy Kim said on Friday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on February 15, at 10:03 and 17:10, the enemy fired artillery shells at the town of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community. Residential buildings, an enterprise, a transport and port infrastructure facility were damaged - Kim wrote on social media.

Also, on February 15, at 13:31, hostile shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community.

No casualties as a result of enemy attacks in Mykolaiv region, Kim said

