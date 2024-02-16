Six people were wounded in a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, the enemy shelled the region more than 170 times in one day

The Russian army launched three missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia yesterday, six people were wounded. In total, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region 172 times with all types of weapons. UNN reports this with reference to the RMA.

Details

As noted, 118 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Levadne, Robotyne, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky and other towns and villages on the frontline.

The Russian military carried out 3 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, 4 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Stepove, 45 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Malynivka and Lobkove, and hit Novodarivka with 2 air shells.

"As a result of the attack in Zaporizhzhia, 6 people were wounded: men aged 49, 57, 61 and 68, and women aged 50 and 51," the RMA reports.

