1 person killed in Kherson region due to Russian aggression

Over the past day, Russian occupants made 14 attacks in Kherson region. The enemy fired 50 shells at the region, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, and UAVs. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements.

One person died as a result of Russian aggression.

