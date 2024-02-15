Kherson suffers another Russian attack, a woman is killed

Kherson suffered another attack by Russian troops today, a woman who was on the street was killed, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian occupation troops once again shelled Kherson. A woman walking down the street was hit. Unfortunately, she received injuries incompatible with life. The deceased was 70 years old," the OVA reported on Telegram.

According to Mrochko on Telegram, the shelling took place about an hour ago - a woman was killed in the Central district. "She received an explosive injury incompatible with life," he said.

