Smashed windows and a damaged playground: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian shelling of Kherson

A 19-year-old man who was injured yesterday as a result of a russian strike on Kherson died in hospital. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

He reminded that yesterday the russians shelled Kherson again and residential areas of the city came under enemy fire once again.

A 19-year-old boy was among the injured. Unfortunately, he died of his injuries in intensive care. A 14-year-old child was also injured in the shelling. She is now in hospital. Two women aged 55 and 58 were also wounded

- summarized the head of the OVA.

Prokudin also showed what the arrival site looks like now : a playground cut by shells, broken windows, and torn balcony frames.

Recall

Kherson region suffered 18 attacks by Russian troops over the past day, one person was killed and 5 wounded, including a child.