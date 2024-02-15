Smashed windows and a damaged playground: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian shelling of Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
A 19-year-old man died in hospital after being injured during the Russian attack on Kherson the day before, which also injured a 14-year-old child and two women.
A 19-year-old man who was injured yesterday as a result of a russian strike on Kherson died in hospital. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
He reminded that yesterday the russians shelled Kherson again and residential areas of the city came under enemy fire once again.
A 19-year-old boy was among the injured. Unfortunately, he died of his injuries in intensive care. A 14-year-old child was also injured in the shelling. She is now in hospital. Two women aged 55 and 58 were also wounded
Prokudin also showed what the arrival site looks like now : a playground cut by shells, broken windows, and torn balcony frames.
Recall
Kherson region suffered 18 attacks by Russian troops over the past day, one person was killed and 5 wounded, including a child.