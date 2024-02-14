Enemy shelling damages houses in hromada in Mykolaiv region

Russian troops shelled Kutsurub hromada in Mykolaiv region three times over the past day, damaging houses, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv regional administration, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on February 13, at 15:25, as a result of hostile artillery shelling, private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged in the village of Ivanivka of the Kutsurub hromada. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

Also, according to him, yesterday, February 13, at 13:57 and 16:29, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the village of Kutsurub hromada. There were no casualties.

