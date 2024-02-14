Russians fired 164 shells in Kherson region, one killed and 6 wounded

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 37 times over the past day, one person was killed and six wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 37 attacks, launching 164 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS, UAVs and aviation. The enemy fired 37 shells at the city of Kherson. 1 person was killed and 6 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; medical facilities and an educational institution in Kherson.

Explosions in Kherson, Russians shell the city with various weapons