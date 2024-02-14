Explosions in Kherson, Russians shell the city with various weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Kherson is being massively shelled by retreating Russian troops with various types of weapons, explosions from enemy shelling are heard in the city, the head of the city's military administration reports.
Explosions are heard in Kherson due to enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Details
Kherson is being massively shelled by Russian troops with various weapons!
He urged the townspeople to go down to the shelters and stay away from the windows.
