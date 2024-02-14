Explosions in Kherson, Russians shell the city with various weapons

Explosions are heard in Kherson due to enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Kherson is being massively shelled by Russian troops with various weapons! Mrochko informed.

He urged the townspeople to go down to the shelters and stay away from the windows.

Occupants shell Mykhailivka in Kherson region: two people wounded