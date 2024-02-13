Occupants shell Mykhailivka in Kherson region: two people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region, resulting in a 52-year-old woman sustaining moderate injuries and a 48-year-old man sustaining severe injuries.
Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, two people were wounded . This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports .
Details
The village of Mykhaylivka came under enemy fire. Two people who were in the yard at the time of the shelling were injured. They were taken to the hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds
It is noted that the 52-year-old woman's condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. The man, 48, was seriously injured. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.
Recall
In the afternoon, Russians shelled Kherson, injuring two women . A public transport stop, residential buildings, and two medical facilities came under massive fire.
Russian drone drops explosives on a house in Kherson region, wounding two people13.02.24, 15:34 • 27045 views