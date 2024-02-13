Occupants shell Mykhailivka in Kherson region: two people wounded

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, two people were wounded . This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports .

Details

The village of Mykhaylivka came under enemy fire. Two people who were in the yard at the time of the shelling were injured. They were taken to the hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds - summarized in the OVA.

It is noted that the 52-year-old woman's condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. The man, 48, was seriously injured. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

In the afternoon, Russians shelled Kherson, injuring two women . A public transport stop, residential buildings, and two medical facilities came under massive fire.

Russian drone drops explosives on a house in Kherson region, wounding two people