Russian drone drops explosives on a house in Kherson region, wounding two people

The Russian army struck a residential building in Havrylivka, Kherson region, with a drone. There are wounded, reports UNN.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone in the yard of the house. Two people were injured as a result.

"A 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and explosive injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital," the statement said.

