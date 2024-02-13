Russian drone drops explosives on a house in Kherson region, wounding two people

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 90889 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122807 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126033 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167749 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167075 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271222 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177299 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166933 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148665 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240677 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103395 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 86452 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 61147 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 57491 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 69450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271222 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225994 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251429 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237425 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122807 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101875 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102203 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118587 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119121 views
Russian drone drops explosives on a house in Kherson region, wounding two people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27046 views

The Russian army wounded two people when it dropped explosives from a drone on a residential building in Havrylivka, Kherson region.

The Russian army struck a residential building in Havrylivka, Kherson region, with a drone. There are wounded, reports UNN.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone in the yard of the house. Two people were injured as a result.

"A 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and explosive injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital," the statement said.

Russians fired 25 shells at Kherson, 33 attacks in the region, there are wounded13.02.24, 08:48 • 25331 view

Antonina Tumanova

War
khersonKherson

