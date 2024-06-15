Enemy pressures near Hrekivka and Nevske in Luhansk region - Lysohor

russian occupants are putting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske. The situation there is currently under control. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, according to UNN.

Over the past day, there were about 40 explosions in Nevske. The village was shelled by the enemy with artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers. russians also attacked Makiivka with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Mortars and artillery were used to attack Stelmakhivka - Lysogor wrote.

According to him, despite this, a week's supply of bread, food and household chemicals was delivered to the residents of Nevskoye and Novolyubivka.

Lysogor added that despite the danger, they continue to support those who have not yet decided to leave the frontline villages.

At the same time, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors. A total of 19 attacks by russians took place there. Another three were in the Siverskyi sector. The enemy is putting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske. The situation there remains under control - Lysogor said.

According to him, the invaders also shot at the territory of the Serebryany forest with unguided aircraft missiles.

In addition, he said that the enemy fired mortars at a frontline village yesterday around 13:00.

At that time, a local resident born in 1969 was in the garden near her house - she did not have time to hide. Unfortunately, she died. The woman stayed in Nevskoye with her 84-year-old mother, who needs constant care. Now, together with the Krasnorechensk military administration, we are solving the issue of evacuating the elderly woman to a safe place - Lysogor said.

He once again emphasized that regular conversations are held with every resident of the de-occupied villages located near the contact line, and people are persuaded to leave.

We always have an evacuation team on standby. We are only waiting for the consent of the local population. Every time we inform them that we will help them find housing and solve other priority problems. But the main thing is to save lives. Nevskoye and neighboring villages are currently extremely dangerous. People realize this, but they stubbornly hold on to their property. That's why we have tragic cases - noted Lysogor.

In the so-called "luhansk people's republic" , the occupiers have resumed raids on men in cities such as Luhansk, Pervomaisk, Bryanka and Kadiyivka. They are also recruiting applicants for the Luhansk Academy of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation in the occupied part of Kherson region.

