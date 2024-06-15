Enemy pressures near Hrekivka and Nevske in Luhansk region - Lysohor

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 15193 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132431 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137829 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227452 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167967 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161872 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146793 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214028 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200803 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101222 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45934 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54954 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101340 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79133 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214028 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227054 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214582 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79133 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101340 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156177 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155044 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158917 views
Enemy pressures near Hrekivka and Nevske in Luhansk region - Lysohor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52525 views

russian occupants are exerting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske in Luhansk region, but the situation is currently under control, despite shelling and attacks.

russian occupants are putting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske. The situation there is currently under control. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, according to UNN.

Over the past day, there were about 40 explosions in Nevske. The village was shelled by the enemy with artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers. russians also attacked Makiivka with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Mortars and artillery were used to attack Stelmakhivka

- Lysogor wrote.

According to him, despite this, a week's supply of bread, food and household chemicals was delivered to the residents of Nevskoye and Novolyubivka.

Lysogor  added that despite the danger, they continue to support those who have not yet decided to leave the frontline villages.

At the same time, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors. A total of 19 attacks by russians took place there. Another three were in the Siverskyi sector. The enemy is putting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske. The situation there remains under control

- Lysogor said.

According to him, the invaders also shot at the territory of the Serebryany forest with unguided aircraft missiles.

Teenagers from occupied Luhansk region are trained in Russia, including to fly drones - RMA14.06.24, 12:32 • 34679 views

In addition, he said that the enemy fired mortars at a frontline village yesterday around 13:00.

At that time, a local resident born in 1969 was in the garden near her house - she did not have time to hide. Unfortunately, she died. The woman stayed in Nevskoye with her 84-year-old mother, who needs constant care. Now, together with the Krasnorechensk military administration, we are solving the issue of evacuating the elderly woman to a safe place

- Lysogor said.

Add

He once again emphasized that regular conversations are held with every resident of the de-occupied villages located near the contact line, and people are persuaded to leave.

We always have an evacuation team on standby. We are only waiting for the consent of the local population. Every time we inform them that we will help them find housing and solve other priority problems. But the main thing is to save lives. Nevskoye and neighboring villages are currently extremely dangerous. People realize this, but they stubbornly hold on to their property. That's why we have tragic cases

- noted Lysogor.

Recall

In the so-called "luhansk people's republic" , the occupiers have resumed raids on men in cities such as Luhansk, Pervomaisk, Bryanka and Kadiyivka. They are also recruiting applicants for the Luhansk Academy of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation in the occupied part of Kherson region.

Ex-head of Russian torture chamber in Luhansk region is served with a notice of suspicion11.06.24, 16:48 • 18351 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

