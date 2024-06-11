Ex-head of Russian torture chamber in Luhansk region is served with a notice of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence on another war criminal who is involved in the mass torture of Ukrainians in the temporarily captured part of Luhansk region. The case materials are planned to be transferred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The defendant is Volodymyr Rudyak, who had been in charge of the Sukhodilsk correctional colony since 2007 and was one of the first to go over to the enemy during the occupation of the region. For this, Gauleiter Pasichnyk "reappointed" him as the head of the captured penitentiary, which the invaders turned into a torture chamber, - the statement reads.

Details

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian prisoners and abducted local residents - members of the resistance movement - were brought to the Sukhodilsk prison. According to the investigation, prisoners were beaten with special PR-73 batons until the victims lost consciousness.

Also, on Rudyak's instructions, people were put against the wall and imitated being shot, firing firearms near the victim's head or body. In addition, Rudyak forced prisoners to crouch down in the corridors of the Russian torture chamber and starved them for days. In this way, the perpetrator tried to persuade the victims to cooperate with the Nazis in the war against Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Rudyak a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians).

Since the suspect is hiding in the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to find and punish him.

