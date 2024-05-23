Enemy missiles destroy monument to Nestor Makhno in the center of Huliaypol

Enemy missiles destroyed the monument to Nestor Makhno in the center of Gulyaypol, which was considered a symbol of a free city. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have destroyed 46 cultural heritage sites in Zaporizhzhia region.

The steam mill, which is the hallmark of Gulyaypole, and the "House of Trade Rows" in Orikhiv were among the buildings lost. A missile strike damaged a building in the historical area of Socialist Zaporizhzhia in the regional center.