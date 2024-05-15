ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Actual
British Intelligence Analyzes the Damage Caused by Russia to Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

British Intelligence Analyzes the Damage Caused by Russia to Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39630 views

Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine continues to cause serious damage to Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage: according to British intelligence, as of early May 2024, 1,987 cultural institutions had suffered damage and 1,062 heritage sites had been destroyed or damaged.

British intelligence believes that as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues, Russia's military apparatus is likely to continue to damage Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage. This is stated in an intelligence report of the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

Tuesday, May 14, marked the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the UNESCO Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. On this occasion, British intelligence decided to devote special attention to this topic.

The ministry cited data from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, according to which, as of May 2, 2024, a total of 1,987 cultural institutions have suffered losses and damage since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The ministry estimates that as of May 6, 2024, 1,062 cultural heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the Russian invasion, and UNESCO has separately confirmed the damage to 129 religious sites as of April 10.

In mid-February 2024, UNESCO estimated the damage caused by Russia to Ukraine's cultural heritage at $3.5 billion, which would take 10 years and $9 billion to restore.

As the war continues, the Russian military apparatus is likely to continue to damage Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage,

- the review says.

UNESCO approves emergency assistance program for Ukraine3/28/24, 2:06 PM • 24543 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCulture
unescoUNESCO
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising