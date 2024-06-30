Enemy missile attack on the capital - investigation launched
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike on Kyiv damages a residential building, injuring 6 people, leading to an investigation.
Kyiv prosecutors have launched an investigation into Sunday's rocket attack on the capital. This was reported by the city prosecutor's office, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on June 30, 2024, at about 19:30, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in violation of the laws and customs of war, fired a rocket at the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv.
A 14-storey residential building was damaged in Obolon district. There were no fatalities, five people with acute stress reactions were treated by doctors, and one woman was hospitalized.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.
