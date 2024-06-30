Hostile attack on the capital: five injured
Kyiv • UNN
Five people, all women, suffered from acute stress reaction after a Russian missile hit a 14-story residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district, one elderly woman was hospitalized and the others were treated on the spot.
Five people have been injured in the Russian army's attack on Kyiv, and they have an acute stress reaction. Ten residents were evacuated from a house in the Obolon district, which was hit by enemy missiles. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
So far, five victims have turned to doctors. All of them are women with acute stress reactions. One elderly woman was hospitalized, the others are being treated on the spot," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
According to him, 10 residents were evacuated from the house in Obolon district. All emergency services are working in and around the building.
According to KCMA , the enemy launched another missile attack on the capital at around 19:30 today. According to preliminary data from the Air Force, the enemy probably used cruise missiles. They crossed the Chernihiv region and were heading for Kyiv from the northeast. The enemy air targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means.
Debris was recorded falling in Obolon district. A 14-storey residential building was preliminarily damaged. According to the data, which is being clarified, there was a partial destruction of certain building structures on several floors and the building's balconies caught fire.
Earlier, Klitschko reported that balconies on two floors of the 14-storey building were partially destroyed. In addition, there is a threat of balcony destruction on another floor.