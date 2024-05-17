Enemy made 438 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region, shelling 6 localities
In Zaporizhzhya region, the occupants conducted 438 attacks on 6 settlements, including 197 drone strikes and 241 artillery and rocket attacks, which destroyed residential buildings, but did not cause any civilian casualties.
In Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers conducted 438 attacks in the last day, targeting 6 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were reportedly targeted by 197 drones of various modifications. In addition, 16 attacks from missile and artillery systems were directed at Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. In addition, 225 artillery attacks took place in Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.
During the day, 4 reports of residential destruction were recorded. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
