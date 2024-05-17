Enemy made 438 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region, shelling 6 localities

In Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers conducted 438 attacks in the last day, targeting 6 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were reportedly targeted by 197 drones of various modifications. In addition, 16 attacks from missile and artillery systems were directed at Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. In addition, 225 artillery attacks took place in Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

During the day, 4 reports of residential destruction were recorded. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

