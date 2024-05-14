Almost half a million hryvnias of IDPs embezzled: fraudsters from Zaporizhzhia will be tried

Three fraudsters will be tried under the guise of paying financial aid to IDPs, who lured financial data and withdrew funds from IDPs' accounts. They defrauded IDPs of almost UAH 400 thousand. Law enforcement officers have now completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court. UNN reports with reference to the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Three members of a fraudulent group that profited from internally displaced persons were exposed in June 2023.

A 28-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia created a fake Telegram account of a Ukrainian bank. He enlisted the "help" of two other familiar residents of the regional center: A 43-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

Under the pretext of providing financial assistance, allegedly from the state and international organizations, the criminals extorted personal banking data and access codes from internally displaced persons via SMS messages. The perpetrators used this information to gain access to the victims' online banking and misappropriate their savings - the statement said.

Over the course of more than a year of criminal activity, the criminals defrauded 63 people, including volunteers. The total amount of losses is almost UAH 400 thousand.

Addendum

The police conducted 9 searches in Zaporizhzhia region and seized laptops, mobile phones, almost 50 SIM cards of mobile operators and bank cards.

The organizer of the criminal group was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The court sent his accomplices to house arrest.

Law enforcement officers completed the pre-trial investigation and sent to court an indictment under Part 4 of Art. 190 (Fraud) and Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 5 of Art. 361 (Unauthorized interference with the work of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The defendants face up to 15 years in prison.