Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General Staff

August 16, 01:32 PM • 36503 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 68967 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 50166 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 53142 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 50049 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 48240 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 244208 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212524 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167333 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154698 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump was "exhausted and annoyed by Putin" after talks in Alaska - WSJAugust 16, 07:06 PM • 5262 views
Sloviansk hit by two "Italmas" drone strikes, one injuredAugust 16, 07:29 PM • 3586 views
"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for RussiaAugust 16, 08:59 PM • 6268 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideo02:15 AM • 8900 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW02:47 AM • 8678 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 338099 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 292219 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 296374 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 303660 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 382348 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Friedrich Merz
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 40311 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 35126 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 105021 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 172807 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 250097 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Train
Cruise missile
Football

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

As of August 16, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 49 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.25 amount to 1,069,950 personnel.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General Staff

On August 16, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1069950 (+900) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11116 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23143 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31589 (+49)
          • MLRS ‒ 1468 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1208 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 51528 (+186)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 58821 (+88)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3942 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US President Donald Trump stated that issues of territorial exchange and Ukraine's security were discussed at the summit with Vladimir Putin, while possible security guarantees would not involve NATO participation.

                              Zelenskyy on meeting in Alaska: "It's time to end the war — Russia must take steps"15.08.25, 16:02 • 3826 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

