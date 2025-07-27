Enemy losses: 920 soldiers and 11 cruise missiles will no longer help Russian troops

On July 26, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 11 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1049250 (+920) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11057 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23063 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 30822 (+10)

MLRS ‒ 1449 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1201 (0)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 48158 (+199)

cruise missiles ‒ 3546 (+11)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56493 (+122)

special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

On July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders. According to him, Kyiv always raises this issue, and the Russian side has also started talking about it.

ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn