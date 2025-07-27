$41.770.00
Enemy losses: 920 soldiers and 11 cruise missiles will no longer help Russian troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

On July 26, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 11 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.25 are estimated at 1,049,250 personnel.

Enemy losses: 920 soldiers and 11 cruise missiles will no longer help Russian troops

On July 26, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 11 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1049250 (+920) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11057 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23063 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30822 (+10)
          • MLRS ‒ 1449 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1201 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 48158 (+199)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3546 (+11)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56493 (+122)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders. According to him, Kyiv always raises this issue, and the Russian side has also started talking about it.

                              ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn27.07.25, 02:27 • 5838 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                              Ukraine
