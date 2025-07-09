Enemy increases number of decoy drones in night attacks on Ukraine – CPD

"Shaheds"/"Geraniums" are actually somewhat fewer than drones, which are so-called "decoys". So far, the invaders have maintained the proportions of their attacks, in which more than 50% of UAVs are decoys.

This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

The CPD noted that there were a total of 728 UAVs and 13 missiles this night. According to the total number of means during insidious attacks by the enemy on the territory of Ukraine, the proportion of decoys, as a rule, among the invaders is more than 50%.

Most of the drones in our sky tonight are decoys. There were fewer Shaheds/Geraniums. - writes Kovalenko.

Recall

Yuriy Ihnat of the Air Force Command clarified that of all drones launched over Ukraine, only about 300 were "Shaheds".

A massive enemy attack in the Zhytomyr region damaged a carpentry workshop, outbuildings, and windows of two multi-story buildings. Fires are being extinguished, there are no casualties.

Russian "Kinzhal" missiles were directed in different directions, but only partially reached their targets.