Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1506 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12423 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38531 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67406 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146344 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 133934 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174689 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119223 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206225 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219811 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Enemy increases number of decoy drones in night attacks on Ukraine – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 661 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reports that the enemy is increasing the number of drones in night attacks, mainly due to decoy drones. More than 50% of the UAVs used tonight were "decoys," while there were fewer "Shaheds."

Enemy increases number of decoy drones in night attacks on Ukraine – CPD

"Shaheds"/"Geraniums" are actually somewhat fewer than drones, which are so-called "decoys". So far, the invaders have maintained the proportions of their attacks, in which more than 50% of UAVs are decoys.

This was written by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

The CPD noted that there were a total of 728 UAVs and 13 missiles this night. According to the total number of means during insidious attacks by the enemy on the territory of Ukraine, the proportion of decoys, as a rule, among the invaders is more than 50%.

Most of the drones in our sky tonight are decoys. There were fewer Shaheds/Geraniums.

- writes Kovalenko.

Recall

Yuriy Ihnat of the Air Force Command clarified that of all drones launched over Ukraine, only about 300 were "Shaheds".

A massive enemy attack in the Zhytomyr region damaged a carpentry workshop, outbuildings, and windows of two multi-story buildings. Fires are being extinguished, there are no casualties.

Russian "Kinzhal" missiles were directed in different directions, but only partially reached their targets.

Ihor Telezhnikov

