Enemy fired 40 times in Sumy region over 24 hours: houses damaged, one wounded

The enemy shelled Sumy region 40 times. As a result of the attacks, residential buildings in two communities were damaged and a person was injured. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Administration in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information, as of 21:00 on February 15, 2025, during the day, Russians fired 40 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

62 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled - the post says.

It is noted that in two communities of Sumy region, 9 private residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy strikes, and one person was injured.

The Russians attacked the Yunakivska community with FPV drones and artillery, and conducted an air strike using an aerial bomb - more than 10 explosions were recorded in the community. As a result of the attack, 4 private residential buildings were damaged.

The enemy attacked the Sumy community using a UAV. As a result of the strike, a civilian was injured and 5 private residential buildings were damaged.

Recall

A record number of attacks in 2025 was recorded on the front - 250 combat engagements per day. The main enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Velykonovosilske directions.

