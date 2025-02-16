Enemy fired 40 times in Sumy region over 24 hours: houses damaged, one wounded

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2872 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46807 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105316 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74085 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117102 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100991 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153114 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109871 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 86037 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 53044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81139 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 40063 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105316 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117102 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143800 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176149 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 40063 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81139 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134163 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136067 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164336 views
Enemy fired 40 times in Sumy region over 24 hours: houses damaged, one wounded

Enemy fired 40 times in Sumy region over 24 hours: houses damaged, one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37275 views

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 8 communities in Sumy region, 62 explosions were recorded. The attacks damaged 9 private houses and injured one civilian.

The enemy shelled Sumy region 40 times. As a result of the attacks, residential buildings in two communities were damaged and a person was injured. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Administration in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information, as of 21:00 on February 15, 2025, during the day, Russians fired 40 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

62 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled

- the post says.

It is noted that in two communities of Sumy region, 9 private residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy strikes, and one person was injured.

The Russians attacked the Yunakivska community with FPV drones and artillery, and conducted an air strike using an aerial bomb - more than 10 explosions were recorded in the community. As a result of the attack, 4 private residential buildings were damaged.

The enemy attacked the Sumy community using a UAV. As a result of the strike, a civilian was injured and 5 private residential buildings were damaged.

A record number of attacks in 2025 was recorded on the front - 250 combat engagements per day. The main enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Velykonovosilske directions.

Register of losses from Russian aggression may be fully operational by the end of the year - Ministry of Justice

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
sumySums

