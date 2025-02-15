ukenru
Register of losses from Russian aggression may be fully operational by the end of the year - Ministry of Justice

Register of losses from Russian aggression may be fully operational by the end of the year - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23884 views

The International Register of Damages from Aggression of the Russian Federation plans to cover 45 categories by the end of 2025. So far, more than 14 thousand applications have been submitted in two categories, and the first payments are expected in 2027.

The Ministry of Justice expects that by the end of 2025, the International Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression Against Ukraine will accept applications in all categories. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Inna Bohatykh, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, Ukrainians can file claims in two categories: for the death of close family members and for damage or destruction of residential real estate.

According to Deputy Minister of Justice Inna Bohatykh, more than 14,000 applications have already been filed, and this number is growing every day.

In total, the Register will contain approximately 45 categories of losses, including compensation for business and state losses. It is planned to open by the end of 2025.

It is noted that the next step is to create a compensation commission that will review applications and determine the amount of compensation. It is expected that an agreement on the establishment of the commission may be signed by the end of this year, and the compensation fund will be filled and paid from confiscated Russian assets that are currently frozen, in particular in the EU, the US and Japan.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the International Register of Damage from Russian Aggression is accepting applications for damaged housing through Diia. The first payments may begin in 2027 after the Compensation Commission is established.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

