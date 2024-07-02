Enemy dropped about 30 GABs in Kharkiv region over 24 hours - Sinegubov
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, the enemy launched 29 GABs at us, almost in all districts of Kharkiv region. Recently, the enemy used the FAB-500 bomb for the first time, which has a very serious destructive power.
The Russians often use GABs and various ammunition in the Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
"Over the last day, the enemy fired 29 multiple rocket launchers at us, almost in all districts of Kharkiv region. If we analyze the ammunition, the Russians are using: S-300, S-400, artillery, mortars and FPV drones. Recently, the enemy has used the FAB-500 bomb for the first time, which has a rather serious destructive power," says Syniehubov.
He calls on all Kharkiv residents to respond to the alarms, because they are all real.
