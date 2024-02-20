Enemy drone attacks mobile medical unit in Kherson region

Today, on February 20, the Russian army attacked a mobile medical center in the Stanislav community of Kherson region with an attack drone, causing a fire. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The generator was damaged and the air conditioner was destroyed. The enemy shelling also caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Two kindergartens and a school were damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian military in Kherson region on the night of November 20.

Russia's attack on Sumy region: the enemy hit with a "Lancet", a family was killed - a mother with two sons and two relatives