Russia's attack on Sumy region: the enemy hit with a "Lancet", a family was killed - a mother with two sons and two relatives

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100625 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111027 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153666 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253648 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174841 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165972 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148421 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227654 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26857 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40475 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27661 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33942 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31312 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253637 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213495 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239144 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225793 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100608 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70704 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77269 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113533 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114400 views
Russia's attack on Sumy region: the enemy hit with a "Lancet", a family was killed - a mother with two sons and two relatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25939 views

A family of five, including a mother, two sons, and two distant relatives, was killed when a Russian Lancet attack drone hit their home in Sumy region during an early morning shelling.

An enemy Lancet attack drone hit a house in Sumy region during a morning attack by Russian troops, killing a family: a mother and two sons and two of their distant relatives, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"It has been established that an enemy attack UAV of the Lancent type hit the residential building. The hit killed a family: a mother and two sons, as well as two of their distant relatives: a grandmother and a woman who came from another city

- the OBA reported on Telegram.

Russian army strikes in Sumy region in the morning: fire broke out, there are dead20.02.24, 08:43 • 30289 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
sumySums

Contact us about advertising