Russia's attack on Sumy region: the enemy hit with a "Lancet", a family was killed - a mother with two sons and two relatives
Kyiv • UNN
A family of five, including a mother, two sons, and two distant relatives, was killed when a Russian Lancet attack drone hit their home in Sumy region during an early morning shelling.
An enemy Lancet attack drone hit a house in Sumy region during a morning attack by Russian troops, killing a family: a mother and two sons and two of their distant relatives, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
"It has been established that an enemy attack UAV of the Lancent type hit the residential building. The hit killed a family: a mother and two sons, as well as two of their distant relatives: a grandmother and a woman who came from another city
