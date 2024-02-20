Russian army strikes in Sumy region in the morning: fire broke out, there are dead
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked the Novoslobidska community in Sumy region on February 20, causing a fire in a residential building and the deaths of two people.
Today, on February 20, Russian occupants attacked Novoslobidska community of Konotop district of Sumy region. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in a residential building, and two people were killed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
At 5 a.m., the enemy carried out an air and artillery attack on Novoslobidska community of Konotop district. The shelling caused a fire in a residential building. The fire was localized. The bodies of two victims were found
As noted, debris removal and search operations are ongoing.
Information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.
