Russian army strikes in Sumy region in the morning: fire broke out, there are dead

Today, on February 20, Russian occupants attacked Novoslobidska community of Konotop district of Sumy region. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in a residential building, and two people were killed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

At 5 a.m., the enemy carried out an air and artillery attack on Novoslobidska community of Konotop district. The shelling caused a fire in a residential building. The fire was localized. The bodies of two victims were found - the statement said.

As noted, debris removal and search operations are ongoing.

Information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

