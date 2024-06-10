Enemy drone attacked Nikopol: there is an injured person
Kyiv • UNN
A 45-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel as a result of an enemy drone attack in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 45-year-old man was injured in an attack by an enemy drone. This was announced on Monday by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.
In Nikopol, a 45-year-old man was injured due to an enemy drone attack. He has shrapnel wounds
Lysak said that the man received medical assistance. In the future, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Also, as a result of the Russian attack, a minibus was broken.
The chairman of the RMA noted that information about what other damage was caused by enemy troops is being clarified.
102-year-old woman was injured due to an enemy strike on Kherson10.06.24, 13:03 • 20813 views