Enemy drone attacked Nikopol: there is an injured person

In Nikopol, a 45-year-old man was injured due to an enemy drone attack. He has shrapnel wounds - Lysak wrote.

Lysak said that the man received medical assistance. In the future, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, as a result of the Russian attack, a minibus was broken.

The chairman of the RMA noted that information about what other damage was caused by enemy troops is being clarified.

