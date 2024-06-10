102-year-old woman was injured due to an enemy strike on Kherson

A 102-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling of a residential building by Russian troops in the Dnipro District of Kherson and was hospitalized, said the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

He reported on the recent Russian shelling of the Dnipro District of Kherson.

The enemy hit a residential building. as a result of the shelling, a 102-year-old woman was injured by an explosion. she is currently in hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her torso and limbs - Prokudin pointed out in Telegram.

Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate. She is provided with the necessary medical care, said the chairman of the RMA.

