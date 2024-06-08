An enemy drone dropped explosives on an ambulance in Kherson region, wounding the driver and patient

Russians dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in the Belozerskaya community in the Kherson region. Doctors were in a hurry to answer the call — the driver had an explosive injury and concussion, the paramedic was not injured. A 50-year-old man who suffered from the shelling was also taken to the hospital. This was announced by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Russian troops attacked an ambulance in the Kherson region. In one of the settlements of the Belozersk community, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a medical team that was in a hurry to respond to a call. the message says

According to the information, the driver was diagnosed with an explosive injury and concussion. The paramedic was not injured. Both were evacuated to a safe place.

A 50-year-old man who came under enemy fire was also admitted to the hospital. He has an explosive injury and a leg wound. Doctors are further examining the victim.

Kherson under enemy fire: explosions are heard in the city