Enemy attacks Nikopol and community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and drones

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. The shelling lasted until almost midnight, and there were no casualties. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continued to shell Nikopol district until almost midnight. Namely, the district center and the Myrovska community. No one was killed or injured," Lysak wrote.

According to him, the aggressor used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

Enemy troops shell Dnipro region with artillery and drones: no casualties