Enemy troops shell Dnipro region with artillery and drones: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
At night and in the morning, the occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery, kamikaze drones and dropping ammunition from drones. Nikopol, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities came under fire, with no casualties.
At night and in the morning, the invading army continued its attacks on Dnipropetrovs'k region, shelling the territory with heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
The aggressor used kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from unmanned aerial vehicles.
Nikopol, as well as the Myrovska and Pokrovska communities, came under fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.
