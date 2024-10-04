Enemy troops shell Dnipro region with artillery and drones: no casualties

At night and in the morning, the invading army continued its attacks on Dnipropetrovs'k region, shelling the territory with heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

The aggressor used kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Nikopol, as well as the Myrovska and Pokrovska communities, came under fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

