Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: two people are wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101554 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164065 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136244 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142193 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180784 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112023 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171633 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

UNN Lite
Publications
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141123 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140993 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92934 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108444 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110556 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180784 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171633 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199032 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188018 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140993 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146045 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137510 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154434 views
Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: two people are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16770 views

Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. Two men were wounded in the attacks, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

During the day, on October 2, Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two people were wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians attacked Nikopol district several times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Nikopol, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities suffered (from shelling - ed.). In the latter, two people were injured - men aged 69 and 89. They are hospitalized 

- Lysak said. 

The shelling caused several fires. In particular, a private estate was on fire. Rescuers put out the fire everywhere.

The infrastructure and the transport company were also damaged. A private house and a garage were destroyed. Half a dozen local houses, as well as the same number of outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged. Power lines were also damaged. 

The aggressor also hit Synelnykivka district with a UAV. A private house was damaged in one of the communities. The people survived

- summarized the head of the RMA. 

Recall

In the evening of October 1 and at night, the enemy army continued shelling Dnipropetrovs'k region, attacking the district center and Marhanets community.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
marhanetsMarhanets
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

