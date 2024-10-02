Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: two people are wounded

During the day, on October 2, Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two people were wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians attacked Nikopol district several times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Nikopol, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities suffered (from shelling - ed.). In the latter, two people were injured - men aged 69 and 89. They are hospitalized - Lysak said.

The shelling caused several fires. In particular, a private estate was on fire. Rescuers put out the fire everywhere.

The infrastructure and the transport company were also damaged. A private house and a garage were destroyed. Half a dozen local houses, as well as the same number of outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

The aggressor also hit Synelnykivka district with a UAV. A private house was damaged in one of the communities. The people survived - summarized the head of the RMA.

In the evening of October 1 and at night, the enemy army continued shelling Dnipropetrovs'k region, attacking the district center and Marhanets community.