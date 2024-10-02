Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: two people are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. Two men were wounded in the attacks, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
During the day, on October 2, Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two people were wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
According to the head of the RMA, the Russians attacked Nikopol district several times with kamikaze drones and artillery.
Nikopol, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities suffered (from shelling - ed.). In the latter, two people were injured - men aged 69 and 89. They are hospitalized
The shelling caused several fires. In particular, a private estate was on fire. Rescuers put out the fire everywhere.
The infrastructure and the transport company were also damaged. A private house and a garage were destroyed. Half a dozen local houses, as well as the same number of outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.
The aggressor also hit Synelnykivka district with a UAV. A private house was damaged in one of the communities. The people survived
Recall
In the evening of October 1 and at night, the enemy army continued shelling Dnipropetrovs'k region, attacking the district center and Marhanets community.