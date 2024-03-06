Enemy attacks more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one casualty reported

Russian troops fired artillery and mortars at about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday, two were hit by air, educational institutions were damaged, and one person was reported dead. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Zakhidne, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on Kyslivka and Mytrofanivka.

"At 01:32 in the village Martove of Chuhuiv district, seven UAVs attacked, some of them were shot down by air defense forces. The building of an educational institution was hit. There were no casualties," he said.

According to him, at 15:10, the occupants struck in the village of Synelnykove, Chuhuiv district. There was no information on casualties.

At 14:46 in the village Pershotravneve of Izium district, the enemy shelled the building of an educational institution. There were no casualties.

At 11:53 the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling. There was no information about the victims.

At 10:00 a.m., an enemy shelling took place in the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, killing a 58-year-old woman.

"The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kupyansk sector over the last day," said Colonel Syniehubov.

