Enemy attacks more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one casualty reported

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11531 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 32197 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31097 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 185419 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171441 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217426 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248403 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154195 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371434 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 32197 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 185419 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 152396 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171441 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162005 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4072 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16873 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17744 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23084 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31132 views
Enemy attacks more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one casualty reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78924 views

Yesterday, Russian troops fired artillery and mortars at about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging educational institutions and killing one person.

Enemy attacks more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one casualty reported

Russian troops fired artillery and mortars at about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday, two were hit by air, educational institutions were damaged, and one person was reported dead. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Zakhidne, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on Kyslivka and Mytrofanivka.

"At 01:32 in the village Martove of Chuhuiv district, seven UAVs attacked, some of them were shot down by air defense forces. The building of an educational institution was hit. There were no casualties," he said.

According to him, at 15:10, the occupants struck in the village of Synelnykove, Chuhuiv district. There was no information on casualties.

At 14:46 in the village Pershotravneve of Izium district, the enemy shelled the building of an educational institution. There were no casualties.

At 11:53 the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling. There was no information about the victims.

At 10:00 a.m., an enemy shelling took place in the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, killing a 58-year-old woman.

"The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kupyansk sector over the last day," said Colonel Syniehubov.

Enemy drones damage kindergarten and lyceum in Kharkiv region during shelling of village06.03.24, 07:59 • 34171 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Chuhuiv
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
