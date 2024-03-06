Enemy drones damage kindergarten and lyceum in Kharkiv region during shelling of village

russian drones attacked the village of Martove in the Kharkiv region, damaging a kindergarten and a lyceum. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

On the night of March 6, at 01:10 a.m., russian enemy drones attacked the village of Martove in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region.

According to reports, enemy UAVs hit civilian infrastructure, damaging the buildings of a kindergarten and a lyceum.

Fortunately, there were no injuries among the residents.

Law enforcement officers collected the wreckage of four drones.

All possible measures have been taken to document war crimes committed by representatives of the russian Armed Forces.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of Ukraine).

