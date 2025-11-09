Enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region: educational institution destroyed, woman injured

Consequences of enemy artillery and FPV drone attacks in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region: a woman was wounded, an educational institution was destroyed, residential buildings, outbuildings, and a gas station were damaged.

UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service and the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Details

According to the OVA, the enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. FPV drones and heavy artillery were directed at the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community of Nikopol region.

An 83-year-old woman was injured. She has a shrapnel wound and multiple abrasions. She is under the supervision of doctors.

The enemy also damaged 5 private houses, a gas station, including a damaged outbuilding, and another one was destroyed.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy directed a KAB at the territory of Pokrovska community of Synelnykivskyi district, where an educational institution was destroyed.

Recall

Russian occupiers continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk region, including energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

