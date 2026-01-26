$43.170.00
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 13580 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 13470 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 12847 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 14311 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 14666 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14392 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15516 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26506 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44738 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: four children injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

In the village of Dmytrivka, Mykolaiv region, four children were injured by an FPV drone. All were hospitalized in Mykolaiv, their condition is mild.

Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: four children injured

As a result of an enemy FPV drone attack in the village of Dmytrivka, Mykolaiv region, 4 children were injured. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, all children were hospitalized in Mykolaiv.

The condition of the injured is mild. Doctors are monitoring their health

- Kim wrote.

He reminded that on Sunday morning, Russians attacked the city of Ochakiv.

"They targeted energy infrastructure. An employee of the energy company was injured, the victim's condition is mild," the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration clarified.

Recall

Four residents of Sumy region, including two children, were injured on Sunday as a result of enemy attacks.

Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosions03.01.26, 01:39 • 10776 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Mykolaiv