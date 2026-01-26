Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: four children injured

As a result of an enemy FPV drone attack in the village of Dmytrivka, Mykolaiv region, 4 children were injured. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, all children were hospitalized in Mykolaiv.

The condition of the injured is mild. Doctors are monitoring their health - Kim wrote.

He reminded that on Sunday morning, Russians attacked the city of Ochakiv.

"They targeted energy infrastructure. An employee of the energy company was injured, the victim's condition is mild," the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration clarified.

Recall

Four residents of Sumy region, including two children, were injured on Sunday as a result of enemy attacks.

Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosions