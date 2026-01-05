Enemy attacked industrial facility in Sumy with a "Lancet" drone
Kyiv • UNN
A hit on an industrial facility has been recorded in Sumy. Preliminary, it was an enemy "Lancet" type UAV.
The Russian army attacked an industrial facility in Sumy with a "Lancet", a hit was recorded. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.
Today, around 12:00, a hit on an industrial facility was recorded. Previously, it was an enemy UAV of the "Lancet" type.
According to him, as a result of the strike, the windows of a nearby building were damaged, and there were no casualties.
