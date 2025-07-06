Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three people injured in Vyshhorod district

As a result of an enemy UAV attack in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, three people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that a 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and legs. A 79-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction. All necessary medical assistance was provided to the injured on the spot.

Two multi-story buildings were damaged. Four garage premises and a car were destroyed by fire. Three more cars were damaged. A warehouse is on fire. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged. - the message says.

It is also indicated that a woman born in 1938 was unblocked in one of the houses. The injured person is being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Recall

On the night of July 6, Ukraine suffered a massive attack. Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia region, and Kyiv, where power outages occurred in some areas after the explosions.

Attack on Kharkiv: 46-year-old woman injured, fires broke out in the city