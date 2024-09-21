Enemy attack in Kherson region kills 2 and wounds 7
As a result of shelling and air strikes in Kherson region, 2 people were killed and 7 wounded. A multi-storey building, 23 private houses, a bus, agricultural machinery and cars were damaged in numerous settlements of the region.
Details
Over the past day, numerous settlements in Kherson region, including Antonivka, Dudchany, Oleksandrivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Mykilske, Novokaira, have come under shelling and air strikes by enemy troops, Dniprovske, Rozlyv, Odradokamyanka, Tomyna Balka, Novoberislav, Novovorontsovka, Kozatske, Kizomys, Dariivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Lvov, Tomaryne, and the city of Kherson.
The occupants attacked residential areas, destroying a multi-storey building and 23 private houses. As a result of the aggression, two people were killed and seven others were injured. A bus, agricultural machinery and private cars were also damaged.
