Enemy attack in Kherson region kills 2 and wounds 7

Unfortunately, 2 people were killed and seven were wounded in an enemy attack in Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, numerous settlements in Kherson region, including Antonivka, Dudchany, Oleksandrivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Mykilske, Novokaira, have come under shelling and air strikes by enemy troops, Dniprovske, Rozlyv, Odradokamyanka, Tomyna Balka, Novoberislav, Novovorontsovka, Kozatske, Kizomys, Dariivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Lvov, Tomaryne, and the city of Kherson.

The occupants attacked residential areas, destroying a multi-storey building and 23 private houses. As a result of the aggression, two people were killed and seven others were injured. A bus, agricultural machinery and private cars were also damaged.

