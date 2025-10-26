$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
11:39 AM • 1602 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 6838 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 9520 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 10224 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17865 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 11003 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 11481 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 14882 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
07:14 AM • 14309 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36173 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
54%
743mm
Popular news
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USAPhotoOctober 26, 02:19 AM • 45450 views
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many childrenOctober 26, 02:41 AM • 42633 views
Macron's wife Brigitte mistakenly appeared on tax portal under male name: investigation launchedOctober 26, 03:16 AM • 10992 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhotoOctober 26, 05:24 AM • 32267 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 people09:16 AM • 11820 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17865 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 56819 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 84998 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 68349 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 89362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Malaysia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 31341 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 37275 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 37786 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 38658 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 41228 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136
Heating

Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10224 views

In Pokrovsk, the enemy has accumulated about 200 servicemen, small arms battles are ongoing, and UAV units are actively working. Ukrainian defenders are stopping the enemy's attempts to advance deeper into the city.

Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff

The enemy has accumulated about 200 servicemen in Pokrovsk. Small arms battles are ongoing in the settlement, and UAV units are actively working, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Regarding the situation on the approaches to the city of Pokrovsk and directly within its borders. The soldiers of our units, who perform combat missions in these areas, daily carry out comprehensive measures to stabilize the situation. The enemy, by using the inter-positional space and infiltration of small infantry groups, has accumulated about 200 servicemen in the city. Small arms battles are ongoing in the settlement, and UAV units are actively working. The enemy's attempts to advance deeper and gain a foothold in the urban development are stopped by conducting counter-sabotage measures.

- the report says.

Let's add

As reported by the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out tasks to search for, destroy, or capture Russian occupiers who "are trying to infiltrate through our battle formations, using numerical superiority."

Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk direction and emphasized to commanders the unacceptability of distorting information25.10.25, 21:05 • 10663 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk