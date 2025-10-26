Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff

The enemy has accumulated about 200 servicemen in Pokrovsk. Small arms battles are ongoing in the settlement, and UAV units are actively working, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Regarding the situation on the approaches to the city of Pokrovsk and directly within its borders. The soldiers of our units, who perform combat missions in these areas, daily carry out comprehensive measures to stabilize the situation. The enemy, by using the inter-positional space and infiltration of small infantry groups, has accumulated about 200 servicemen in the city. Small arms battles are ongoing in the settlement, and UAV units are actively working. The enemy's attempts to advance deeper and gain a foothold in the urban development are stopped by conducting counter-sabotage measures. - the report says.

As reported by the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out tasks to search for, destroy, or capture Russian occupiers who "are trying to infiltrate through our battle formations, using numerical superiority."

Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk direction and emphasized to commanders the unacceptability of distorting information