October 25, 11:59 AM • 12825 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 23143 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 21906 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 31779 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 21369 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 19002 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 32819 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49020 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37834 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38819 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 31779 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 60264 views
Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk direction and emphasized to commanders the unacceptability of distorting information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on October 25 heard reports on the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction. He emphasized to the commanders the unacceptability of distorting information in reports, stressing that dishonesty has a high price – the lives of soldiers.

Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk direction and emphasized to commanders the unacceptability of distorting information

On Saturday, October 25, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, heard reports on the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Another trip to a hot sector of the front. I met with commanders of army corps, brigades, and military units that are performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk direction and directly in the area of the city of Pokrovsk.

- the message says.

Syrskyi noted that during the discussion of the operational situation, the strengthening of defense stability and the prevention of the advance of Russian troops were discussed.

According to him, the tasks of searching for and destroying individual enemy sabotage groups, as well as destroying and capturing the encircled enemy, remain relevant.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that he has already given relevant orders to increase the effectiveness of combating enemy drones and artillery and to provide the troops with everything necessary.

Once again, I emphasized to commanders of all levels the inadmissibility of distorting and concealing information about the real situation in reports. Dishonesty has too high a price - the lives of our soldiers. My first requirement is the truth, whatever it may be. A commander who hides the truth about the situation on the battlefield has no right to be a commander.

- he emphasized.

Syrskyi added that during the trip, he also presented awards to servicemen of the Unmanned Systems Forces group.

Syrskyi met with chaplains: The Doctrine for meeting the spiritual and religious needs of servicemen was presented17.10.25, 18:29 • 3357 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Oleksandr Syrskyi