Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk direction and emphasized to commanders the unacceptability of distorting information

On Saturday, October 25, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, heard reports on the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Another trip to a hot sector of the front. I met with commanders of army corps, brigades, and military units that are performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk direction and directly in the area of the city of Pokrovsk. - the message says.

Syrskyi noted that during the discussion of the operational situation, the strengthening of defense stability and the prevention of the advance of Russian troops were discussed.

According to him, the tasks of searching for and destroying individual enemy sabotage groups, as well as destroying and capturing the encircled enemy, remain relevant.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that he has already given relevant orders to increase the effectiveness of combating enemy drones and artillery and to provide the troops with everything necessary.

Once again, I emphasized to commanders of all levels the inadmissibility of distorting and concealing information about the real situation in reports. Dishonesty has too high a price - the lives of our soldiers. My first requirement is the truth, whatever it may be. A commander who hides the truth about the situation on the battlefield has no right to be a commander. - he emphasized.

Syrskyi added that during the trip, he also presented awards to servicemen of the Unmanned Systems Forces group.

