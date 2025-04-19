$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 45303 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 64791 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 70978 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 76027 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 111696 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 93392 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 159962 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54130 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 141393 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85769 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

End of Great Lent and Pet Owners' Day: what else is celebrated on April 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

Today, April 19, Great Lent ends and Holy Saturday is celebrated in the Western tradition. Also celebrated are Pet Owners' Day and Ukrainian Environment Day.

End of Great Lent and Pet Owners' Day: what else is celebrated on April 19

Today marks Pet Owners Day and the end of Lent, which lifts food restrictions for believers, writes UNN.

End of Lent

Lent begins seven weeks before Easter and consists of forty days (in honor of the Savior's forty-day fast) and Holy Week, which precedes the feast of the Resurrection (in remembrance of the last days of earthly life, suffering, and death of Christ).

Throughout Lent, the Christian Church encourages believers to abstain from eating meat, milk, eggs, and fish. The latter is allowed only on the feasts of Annunciation and Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem. This year, the fast ends on April 19, so all food restrictions are lifted. However, it is still not advisable to overeat on the eve of the Easter holiday, as gluttony is a sin.

Ukrainian Environment Day

This day is celebrated annually in Ukraine on the third Saturday of April, since 1998. The holiday aims to raise the level of awareness among Ukrainians on issues related to preserving environmental safety.

Every year, public organizations and environmentalists call on Ukrainians to participate in April clean-ups, tree planting, tidying up parks, holding conferences and lectures that increase public awareness of environmental and nature conservation issues.

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing04.04.25, 07:56 • 361764 views

These events remind us that the cleanliness of our cities is in our hands. And each individual can contribute to preserving the beauty of nature, even in difficult times.

Bayreuth Spring Festival

This is a music festival held annually in Bayreuth, Germany. It is dedicated to the works of the great German composer Richard Wagner.

The festival was founded by him in 1876 and since the composer's death, it has been held under the direction of his family.

Initially, the festival was not held annually. Since 1951, it has been held every year in July and August. Later the date changed and now the event is held every Saturday before Easter.

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do16.04.25, 08:47 • 127478 views

The festival presents performances of Wagner's operas in a specially designed theater - the Bayreuth Festspielhaus. Wagner personally supervised its design and construction.

This festival has become a place of pilgrimage for classical music lovers.

Holy Saturday

In the tradition of the Western Christian Church, Holy Saturday is celebrated on the eve of Easter, on the last day of Holy Week. This year the holiday falls on April 19. 

Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter08.04.25, 10:49 • 476825 views

The history of Holy Saturday is connected with the events that took place after Christ was crucified on Friday. His body was taken to the tomb and closed with a huge stone. The apostles and followers were in mourning and hope. That is why Holy Saturday is a day of waiting for the Resurrection of the Savior, which is to happen on the night of Sunday. In the evening of Saturday, the Paschal service begins, during which the Resurrection is celebrated. 

Pet Owners Day

This day was initiated to emphasize the importance of proper animal care and raise awareness about their needs. And although the holiday is not official, it is a great opportunity to remember the responsibility towards our "smaller brothers". Schedule a medical check-up for your pet, treat them with goodies, or just give them a bright walk, especially since the weather allows.

Day of St. Venerable John the Cave-dweller

On April 19, the memory of Venerable Ioann Pechersky is commemorated. The saint lived in the 8th century in Judea. Very little evidence of his life remains. It is known that as a young man, Ioann renounced worldly life and decided to become a monk, going to Jerusalem to worship at the holy places there. During the pilgrimage, the young man settled in one of the oldest Palestinian monasteries - the Sukkiysk Lavra of Venerable Khariton. There he dedicated his whole life to God and prayer. Later he received the nickname

Vethopechersky (Old Cave-dweller). He reached a high spiritual perfection, thanks to which he was awarded the rank of presbyter.

For his pious love for God and his exemplary monastic path for believers, the church ranked Ioann among the venerable saints.

How to make a delicious Easter cake: three recipes for every taste15.04.25, 08:00 • 97992 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCulture
Jerusalem
Germany
Ukraine
