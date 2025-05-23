$41.500.06
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents
07:04 AM • 30404 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 29226 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

May 22, 02:58 PM • 66713 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 244240 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 235015 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 132311 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 115475 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 240443 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 94609 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 119347 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Employees of the Verkhovna Rada аппарат want to be given the right to official apartments: they can claim more than 50 apartments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

The government plans to expand the list of categories of employees who can receive official housing. It may include employees of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus/

Employees of the Verkhovna Rada аппарат want to be given the right to official apartments: they can claim more than 50 apartments

It is planned to grant the right to official apartments to employees of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus. Such a decision may be made today at a government meeting, UNN writes, citing a draft resolution.

UNN previously reported that the head of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus, Vyacheslav Shtuchnyi, appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers in the spring of 2024 with a proposal to include employees of the VR apparatus in the category of persons who may be provided with official housing. In a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, Shtuchnyi indicated that the housing stock in the VR Apparatus is more than 50 apartments, some of which are vacant due to the release of people's deputies of previous convocations and legislative changes to the procedure for housing provision of people's deputies.

It was also stated that vacant apartments of deputies of previous convocations are recorded on the balance sheet of SE "Housing Management" and without legislative regulation of the issue of providing official housing to employees of the Apparatus is impossible, which imposes annual costs on the enterprise for their maintenance.

The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which the government plans to consider, provides for the addition of the list of categories of employees who may be provided with official housing to the following categories of employees:

  • employees of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;
    • managers and employees of state enterprises and institutions that belong to the sphere of management of the VR Apparatus.

      According to the explanatory note, civil servants of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine cannot exercise their right to receive official housing and are thus in unequal conditions compared to civil servants of a number of other state bodies of Ukraine.

      In addition, it is reported that due to military actions caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the housing of 15 employees of the VR Apparatus has been destroyed (damaged), and therefore the issue of providing them with official housing is extremely acute.

      UNN notes that the balance sheets of state-owned enterprises under the management of the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus have 55 apartments, 25 of which were abandoned by people's deputies and 30 from the residential complex on Hlybochytska, which will be completed in the fall, and were supposed to be completed in 2024.

      Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?07.05.25, 18:25 • 63646 views

      Addition

      The Chairman of the Committee on Rules of Procedure, Parliamentary Ethics and Organization of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Kalchenko proposes that the Rada increase the amount of monetary compensation paid to people's deputies for renting housing to 27 thousand hryvnias.

      For example, in March, monetary payments for housing rental were received by 105 people's deputies. The absolute majority of them received 18,200 hryvnias in compensation for February. Five people's deputies were charged compensation for January and February in the amount of 34-38 thousand hryvnias. Two received compensation of UAH 20,150 for January.

      Anna Murashko

      Anna Murashko

      PoliticsReal Estate
      Verkhovna Rada
      Ukraine
