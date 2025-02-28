Emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. The blackouts are carried out at the command of Ukrenergo.
On Friday, February 28 , emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. This was reported by the press service of DTEK, UNN reports.
At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts are being applied in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipro regions,
On February 28, emergency power outages were introduced in Sumy, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions due to damage to power facilities. Industrial consumers were cut off first, while households were cut off only in some cases.