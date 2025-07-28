In Kyiv region, emergency power outages occurred due to bad weather

Due to bad weather in the Kyiv region, emergency power outages have been recorded. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.

Due to heavy rains, squalls and thunderstorms in the region, massive emergency power outages have been recorded, with Buchansky, Vyshgorodsky, Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts being the most affected. - the report says.

Emergency power crews are working in an enhanced mode. Since early morning, they have already managed to restore power to almost 67,000 families. Due to new damages, about 30,000 consumers currently remain without electricity.

Forecasters warn of further worsening weather conditions: thunderstorms, hail and squalls up to 20 m/s are possible in places. Be careful and stay away from broken power lines. - Mykola Kalashnyk emphasized.

Ukrainians warned about worsening weather: "yellow" danger level