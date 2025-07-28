In Kyiv region, emergency power outages occurred due to bad weather
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, emergency power outages were recorded due to bad weather, with Bucha, Vyshhorod, Bila Tserkva, and Obukhiv districts being the most affected. Emergency crews have already restored power to almost 67,000 families, but about 30,000 consumers remain without electricity.
Due to bad weather in the Kyiv region, emergency power outages have been recorded. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.
Due to heavy rains, squalls and thunderstorms in the region, massive emergency power outages have been recorded, with Buchansky, Vyshgorodsky, Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts being the most affected.
Emergency power crews are working in an enhanced mode. Since early morning, they have already managed to restore power to almost 67,000 families. Due to new damages, about 30,000 consumers currently remain without electricity.
Forecasters warn of further worsening weather conditions: thunderstorms, hail and squalls up to 20 m/s are possible in places. Be careful and stay away from broken power lines.
