In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Ukrainians warned about worsening weather: "yellow" danger level

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

On July 28, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. In a number of other regions, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are forecast, which corresponds to danger level I.

Ukrainians warned about worsening weather: "yellow" danger level

Ukrainians have been warned about deteriorating weather conditions - a "yellow" level of danger is expected in a number of regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on July 28, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions.

In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, thunderstorms are expected, with hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas during the day (Level I danger, yellow).

Warning about deteriorating weather conditions in Kyiv and the region. By the end of July 28, significant rain, thunderstorms, and in some areas, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s (Level I danger, yellow) are expected.

- emphasized, in particular, the State Emergency Service.

In Lviv, according to the local city council, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are also forecast for today. According to the forecast of the Lviv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, on Monday, July 28, thunderstorms, squalls of 15-20 m/s, and hail (6-19 mm in diameter) are expected in the city of Lviv during the day. The mayor's office urges residents to consider the weather forecast and be careful.

"Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies, and traffic," the State Emergency Service reported.

Ukraine to be hit by thunderstorms and squalls: forecasters give prognosis for the last Monday of July28.07.25, 06:59 • 3336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
