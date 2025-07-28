Ukrainians warned about worsening weather: "yellow" danger level

Ukrainians have been warned about deteriorating weather conditions - a "yellow" level of danger is expected in a number of regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on July 28, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions.

In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, thunderstorms are expected, with hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas during the day (Level I danger, yellow).

Warning about deteriorating weather conditions in Kyiv and the region. By the end of July 28, significant rain, thunderstorms, and in some areas, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s (Level I danger, yellow) are expected. - emphasized, in particular, the State Emergency Service.

In Lviv, according to the local city council, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are also forecast for today. According to the forecast of the Lviv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, on Monday, July 28, thunderstorms, squalls of 15-20 m/s, and hail (6-19 mm in diameter) are expected in the city of Lviv during the day. The mayor's office urges residents to consider the weather forecast and be careful.

"Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies, and traffic," the State Emergency Service reported.

