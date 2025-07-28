Ukraine to be hit by thunderstorms and squalls: forecasters give prognosis for the last Monday of July

On Monday, July 28, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions, it will be cloudy, with significant rains and thunderstorms; daytime temperatures will be 23-28°.

In most northern, central, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, it will be cloudy with clearings, moderate, in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, locally significant rains, thunderstorms, in some areas during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Daytime temperatures will be 29-34°, in the southern, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, locally severe heat of 35-38°, in the northern regions, 27-32°. Wind will be easterly, south-easterly, 7-12 m/s - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, with rain. Air temperature - 27-29°.

World Hepatitis Day and World Nature Conservation Day: what else is celebrated on July 28