Emergency power outages introduced across Ukraine due to enemy attacks
Due to enemy damage, emergency power outages have been implemented in most regions of Ukraine. Restoration work will begin after the security situation stabilizes.
As a result of enemy damage, emergency power outages have been applied in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, informs UNN.
It is noted that restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.
Previously published hourly blackout schedules are currently not in effect. Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. Follow the announcements on the official pages of your region's oblenergo
In turn, DTEK clarified that due to the enemy's attack, "emergency shutdowns were applied at the command of Ukrenergo," and reminded that during emergency shutdowns, schedules are not in effect.
Russia launched the most powerful attack on Ukraine's energy sector since the beginning of the year on the night of February 3. Generation and distribution facilities, including combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, were attacked.
