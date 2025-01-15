ukenru
Emergency power outages canceled in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions

Emergency power outages canceled in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30316 views

Emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions following a massive Russian attack on January 15 have been canceled. Earlier, restrictions were imposed in six regions of Ukraine.

Emergency power cuts have been canceled for residents of Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions after they were introduced on the morning of January 15 due to a massive attack by the Russian army on Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to DTEK.

Dnipropetrovska and Donetska oblast: emergency blackouts canceled

- DTEK said in a statement.

In case of changes, DTEK promised to promptly inform in their telegram channel.

Previously

In connection with the massive attack by Russia, the transmission system operator applied preventive restriction measures on the morning of January 15. Ukrenergo reported that emergency power outages were applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad regions

SocietyWar
dtekDTEK
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

